"Will protest against Centre's dictatorship": West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 21 : West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said that she would hold a two-day protest in Kolkata from March 29 to protest the Central Government's alleged discriminative behaviour towards her State.

"Centre has stopped giving money for 100 days of work. Nothing was given to Bengal even in the budget, so I will protest in front of the Ambedkar statue on March 29-30 against the dictatorship of the central government", said Mamata Banerjee.

She alleged that the Centre was discriminating against West Bengal in allocating funds for various social welfare schemes including the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

The West Bengal chief made the remarks while addressing reporters at the Dumdum airport before leaving for Odisha.

Asked about the removal of Mehul Choksi's name from Interpol's Red Corner Notice List, CM Mamata alleged that Ad and Mehul Choksi are friends with those who run the country and BJP works for those few people.

Earlier on Tuesday, The Interpol took off the Red Corner Notice (RCN) issued against Mehul Choksi, the 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection with a Rs 13,000-crore fraud in the Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Notably, Red Corner Notices are issued against fugitives and are considered as a request to law enforcement agencies across the world to locate and provisionally arrest a person pending extradition, surrender, or similar legal action.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor