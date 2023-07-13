Will provide free DTH, improve radio’s reach in villages along Indo-China border: Anurag Thakur

New Delhi [India], July 13 : Union minister Anurag Thakur has announced that his Ministry will ensure the supply of free Doordarshan Direct To Home connections and All India Radio's reach in far-flung areas in villages along the Indo-China border.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Thakur is currently on a visit to Ladakh.

As part of the government’s vibrant village programme, he embarked on a three-day tour to Ladakh, during which he stayed in Karzok village, and held meeting with officials to review various schemes. He also interacted with the ITBP jawans at the Karzok platoon post located about 15000 feet above sea level on the Indo-China border.

Besides DTH and radio, better mobile connectivity to residents of these remote villages will be ensured, the minister assured the locals during an interaction at Karzok Village, some 211 kilometres from Leh town.

It may be recalled that to achieve the goal of reaching out to the people living in far-flung and border areas through the platform of DD “FreeDish”, the government earlier proposed to distribute 1.5 lakh free DTH connections in villages in border areas.

Asserting that the government is committed to the development of border villages, Minister Thakur assured the local villagers that their demands for better digital connectivity and road connectivity, enhancing tourism infrastructure, sports infrastructure and improved Jal Jeewan Mission will be implemented on a priority basis.

