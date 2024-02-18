'Will see after 2024 LS polls', says motormouth JD(U) MLA on Lalu's 'doors open' offer for Nitish

New Delhi, Feb 18 Political corridors of Bihar have found a new electoral buzzword ‘Doors open’ and all leading parties of the state, including Nitish-led Janata Dal (United), Lalu Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party are playing it up for political posturing.

In latest development, JD(U) legislator Gopal Mandal’s comments on the doors open row on Sunday, brought fresh attention to the ‘swaying’ politics of Bihar.

Speaking to reporters, the JD(U) MLA said that doors always remain open in politics but Nitish Kumar is here to stay in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and he won’t switch sides to Mahagathbandhann.

The motormouth JD(U) legislator further said, “Doors are always open, if and when the need arises, switchover game could begin.”

When queried further on Lalu’s olive branch to Bihar CM, the ruling party MLA replied, “let the government run till 2024 elections, we will see after that.”

Gopal Mandal’s remarks are set to give fresh fillip to the ‘powerplay’ in Bihar.

Notably, RJD chief Lalu Yadav, after JD(U) broke ties with RJD and formed government with BJP, had told newsmen that his doors are always open for ‘old friend’ Nitish Kumar.

For the unversed, the term ‘doors open’ was first coined by Union Minister Amit Shah during a political rally in Bihar. Last year, tearing into the then ‘mahagathbandhan’ over creaking law and order situation and Nitish not walking out of the alliance, Home Minister had declared that BJP will contest Bihar elections alone as doors have been shut for Nitish Kumar.

