Will seek guidance from 'Chanakya' to win K'taka LS polls: BJP State President

Bengaluru, Feb 11 Karnataka BJP unit President B.Y. Vijayendra on Sunday said that the party leaders will seek guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah -- who is known as Chanakya of Indian politics -- and will strategise accordingly to win the southern state during the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

“He is known as Chanakya. We will seek suggestions and guidance from him on how to win the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka,” Vijayendra told media persons in Mysuru.

He said that strategising for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will be the main agenda of Home Minister Amit Shah, who reached Karnataka on early Sunday morning.

Vijayendra said that a full-strategy will be chalked-out to win all 28 seats in the state. “BJP and JD (S) will contest as alliance partners. Discussion over this alliance will also be held,” he said.

“Amit Shah reached Mysuru at 2.45 a.m. He will chair the core committee meeting and also hold a meeting with Mysuru cluster leaders, which includes the four LS seats,” Vijayendra said.

Mysore is the native place of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah but people have voted majorly in favor of BJP during the general elections in the city.

“We have to search for a candidate for the Chamarajanagar MP seat as senior leader Srinivas Prasad is retiring. We have to win the seat. As far as the Mandya seat is concerned, mostly JD (S) may field its candidate,” Vijayendra said.

He said that for Mandya too, the differences will be sorted out with the BJP during the core committee which will be chaired by Amit Shah.

“Ram Mandir inauguration and PM Modi’s pro-people agenda will have a major impact on the Lok Sabha elections. The national narrative is going to play an important role during the upcoming elections,” Vijayendra said.

He said that though there was a setback for BJP in the assembly elections, the party workers have forgotten the bitter memories of the defeat and they are prepared to fight upcoming general elections with new energy.

On ‘my tax, my right’ protest by Congress, Vijayendra said that it is a ploy to hide the failures of the ruling government.

“My tax, my right agitation is a new drama enacted under the leadership of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to hide his failures,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor