Will stand with Siddaramaiah till last my breath: Shivakumar

Hassan, Dec 5 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar on Thursday claimed that he will stand with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah till his last breath.

“Friends, you need not worry. I had stated in Mysuru that Shivakumar would be with Siddaramaiah. I am declaring now, I will be with him now, tomorrow and until my death, I will be with Siddaramaiah. This is the history of this ‘Kanakapura bande’ (Shivakumar is called a bande (boulder) in politics. Kanakapura is his native place). It is my religion to honestly carry out the work, wherever I am,” the Deputy Chief Minister claimed while addressing a gathering in Hassan at the ‘Jan Kalyan’ convention.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed gratitude to the Swabhimani Coalition and Congress workers for making the massive public welfare rally in Hassan a success.

Criticising the BJP and JD(S), Siddaramaiah accused them of being "anti-people" for insulting the beneficiaries of the Congress government's welfare schemes.

"We will not stop implementing the five guarantees under any circumstances," the Chief Minister said.

Taunting on the defeat of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Kumaraswamy in Channapatna and former Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai’s son Bharath Bommai, the Chief Minister said that the people have chosen the Congress party over them while expressing gratitude to the people for their trust in Congress.

Criticising the BJP, he said, “Despite promises, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government did not provide rice to the needy. The BJP is a government of betrayal.”

Siddaramaiah also questioned Kumaraswamy's silence on issues like the Mekedatu project and the Central government's reduction of funds for farmers.

He further challenged BJP and JD(S) leaders to address these injustices.

The Chief Minister claimed that he played a role in making Deve Gowda the Chief Minister, only to be ousted from the party later.

Siddaramaiah promised that Congress would win all constituencies in Hassan district in the next assembly elections, citing the stability and progress brought by Congress governments.

