Will support victim's family in every possible way, says Delhi CM on Shahbad Dairy murder case

New Delhi [India], May 31 : Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that he has approved and sent the file to Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for supporting the family of a 16-year-old girl with an amount of Rs 10 lakh who was brutally stabbed and bludgeoned to death by her alleged boyfriend following a "heated argument" in the Shahbad Dairy area two days ago.

Taking to his personal Twitter account, Kejriwal wrote, "Have approved and sent the file to Hon'ble LG for supporting the family of the victim with an amount of Rs 10 lakhs. We stand with her family. Will support them in every possible way".

Following the murder, Delhi Government on Tuesday announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the family of the minor girl.

"It is a very painful incident. Delhi government will give compensation amount of Rs 10 lakhs to the girl's family and we assure them that our government will ensure that the accused gets the strictest punishment," said Kejriwal on Tuesday.

The murder, which was captured on CCTV Camera, triggered a political faceoff between the ruling Aam Admi Party and Bharatiya Janata Party.

Both the members of the party met with the family of the victim.

In a CCTV footage, Sahil can be purportedly seen stabbing the girl multiple times with a knife and continued to stab her even when she slumped to the ground. He kicked her and then took a concrete slab lying nearby and bludgeoned her head. All this while the footage showed people watching the events unfold and walking past without intervening.

Delhi's Rohini Court on Tuesday sent accused Sahil to two-day police custody.

Sahil, who fled after the murder, was arrested from Bulandhshahr by Delhi Police on Monday.

As per Delhi Police, the accused was in a relationship with the minor, but they had a quarrel on Sunday night after which he killed her with multiple assaults.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor