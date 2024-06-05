"Will Take Appropriate Step at Appropriate Time": Congress Chief Mallikarjun Kharge After INDIA Bloc Meet

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, speaking after a meeting of the INDIA bloc in Delhi on Wednesday, reaffirmed the alliance's commitment to fulfilling the aspirations of citizens opposed to the BJP-led government. Kharge stated that the alliance will take necessary actions at the appropriate juncture to achieve this goal. He expressed gratitude on behalf of the INDIA bloc for the overwhelming support received from citizens, which he said was a fitting response to the BJP's politics of hatred and corruption.

"The INDIA bloc will continue to fight against the fascist rule of the BJP led by PM Modi. We will take the appropriate steps at the appropriate time to realize the people's desire not to be ruled by the BJP's government," Kharge said.

" The constituents of INDIA bloc thank the people of India for the overwhelming support received by our alliance. The people's mandate has given befitting reply to the BJP and their politics of hate, corruption. This is a mandate in defence of the Constitution of India and against price rise, unemployment and crony capitalism and also to save democracy. The INDIA bloc will continue to fight against the fascist rule of the BJP led by Modi," he said.

"We discussed the political situation in detail and came to the conclusion finally that we should say in one voice: The constituents of INDIA bloc thank the people of India for their overwhelming support received by our alliance," Kharge added.

He reiterated the alliance's commitment to protect the democratic fabric of the nation and stated, "This is our decision and we all agreed on these points, and will definitely keep the promises given to the people."

Amid speculation of the INDIA bloc reaching out to the Nitish Kumar-led JD-U and the Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP, Kharge extended an invitation to "all parties with similar values" during a strategy meeting ahead of the next government formation at the Centre.

"The INDIA bloc welcomes all parties which share its fundamental commitment to the values enshrined in the Preamble to our Constitution and to its many provisions for economic, social, and political justice," Kharge said at the INDIA bloc meeting.

He also criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, describing the election results as a "moral defeat" for him. "The mandate is decisively against Mr. Modi, against him and the substance and style of his politics. It is a huge political loss for him personally apart from being a clear moral defeat as well," Kharge remarked.

The INDIA bloc meeting was attended by top Congress leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, along with K.C. Venugopal. Party chiefs from alliance partners such as Sharad Pawar, M.K. Stalin, Sitaram Yechury, Champai Soren, Akhilesh Yadav, and Tejashwi Yadav were also present.

Other attendees included Supriya Sule, T.R. Balu, Ramgopal Yadav, Abhishek Banerjee, Arvind Sawant, Sanjay Yadav, Sanjay Raut, D. Raja, Kalpana Soren, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha, Dipankar Bhattacharya, Omar Abdullah, Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, P.K. Kunhalikutty, Jose K. Mani, Thiru Thol. Thirumavalavan, N.K. Premachandran, M.H. Jawahirullah, G. Devarajan, Thiru E.R. Eswaran, and D. Ravikumar.