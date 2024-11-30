Will take strict action against all wrongdoers, says Kerala CM Vijayan on social welfare pension scam

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 30 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who chaired a special meeting here on Saturday to discuss the further course in the controversial social welfare pension scheme, said strict action will be taken against all the wrongdoers.

The controversy surfaced early this week when the state-run Information Kerala Mission (IKM) found out that several serving government officials and those getting other pensions were getting the Rs 1,600 monthly social welfare pension, which is given to the poor and weaker sections of society.

On Friday, reports surfaced that among those who are receiving this pension is a BMW owner.

The review meeting chaired by Vijayan comes a day after the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau was asked to conduct a detailed probe into the scam.

State Finance Minister K.N.Balagopal and numerous top officials from various government departments that are connected with the distribution of the social welfare pension were also present at the meeting.

