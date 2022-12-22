Will try to run bullet train in Gujarat by August 2027: NHSRCL MD

The managing director of National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), Rajendra Prasad, on Wednesday said that the company will try to run bullet trains in Gujarat by August 2027.

Prasad said his team is working 24x7 and is confident that a trial run will be conducted by June 2026 between Surat to Bilimora.

"There are indigenous parts that are being used in the construction of rail project and it is a proud moment for the country. 220 kms of piling is completed. We are working 24 hours. We are confident that by June 2026m the Surat-to-Billimora trial run will be done," the NHSRCL MD told ANI.

Asked about the estimated date for the running of bullet train, Prasad said, "We are trying to run the Bullet train in the Gujarat region by august 2027."

Prasad mentioned that in last 3-4 months, NHSRCL got great support from the Maharashtra government as 98 per cent land acquisition was completed. "We have floated a tender and will soon start the civil engineering work in Maharashtra," he said.

On the India-Japan collaboration in the project, Prasad said, "Japan Shinkansen train has zero fatality and it has a track record of safety. Japan's quality is known to the world. Our engineers will also receive training in Japan."

Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor is an under-construction high-speed rail line connecting India's economic hub Mumbai with the city of Ahmedabad. When completed, it will be India's first high-speed rail line.

The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) was incorporated on February 12, 2016 under the Companies Act, 2013 with the object of financing, constructing, maintaining and managing the High-Speed Rail Corridor in India.

The Company has been modelled as 'Special Purpose Vehicle' in the joint sector with equity participation by the Central Government through the Ministry of Railways and two State governments viz Government of Gujarat and the Government of Maharashtra.

Apart from being a technological marvel, the High-Speed Rail (HSR) project would afford many quantifiable benefits like saving in travel time, vehicle operation cost, reduction in pollution, job creation, reduction in accidents / enhanced safety, imported fuel substitution, and reduction in pollutants.

