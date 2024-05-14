'Will You Eat What I Cook?': West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Takes Food Jibe to PM Modi

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee offered to “cook something for Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he wanted”, expressing her willingness despite uncertainty about whether he would accept and eat her food.

"But will you eat what I cook?" she asked, adding, "I have tried a lot of different dishes from various states because I do not believe in discrimination." Speaking at a rally in Barrackpore, she referenced his speeches where she quoted him as saying, "don't eat fish, meat, or eggs."

Food and fish have featured prominently in Bengal’s poll campaign since Prime Minister Modi’s jibe at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav last month for eating fish during a period when some Hindus abstain from non-vegetarian food. "People will eat what they want and how they want. Eat whatever you want. Those who want vegetarian food will eat that. Those who want meat will have meat. This country belongs to all of us: different languages, different cultures, different attires," Banerjee stated, adding that she has been cooking since her childhood.

Banerjee then addressed Modi’s “400-plus” seat claims. "Do sau nahin paar hoga (Even 200 seats are beyond their reach)," she remarked, adding, "It is clear the BJP is not returning to office. Their faces betray the truth; they have fallen silent on their 400-plus claims."

