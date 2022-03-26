Wings India 2022 off to a flying start in Hyderabad

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday inaugurated an aviation exhibition Wings India 2022.

Calling it the largest civil aviation conference in the whole of Asia, Scindia lauded the Ministry of Civil Aviation and The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

"The Prime Minister's Gati Shakti is a twin-pronged initiative to give impetus to all kinds of infrastructure," said Scindia.

He also added that the number of passengers has been ever increasing and therefore numerous initiatives and additions would be done to suffice the demand.

"It is very encouraging to know that we have emerged stronger, India's airport infrastructure will grow from 140 to 220 airports by 2024," said Scindia as he pointed out that the Indian aviation sector ready for challenges.

The minister also saw the static display area showing a range of aircraft from wide-body Airbus 350 to small aircraft and helicopters. The airshow had attendees from all over the country.

The young aviation students called the expo the highlight of the Begumpet airport.

"We have aircraft here from all over the country and it's really inspiring for us. Events like these help us gain confidence " said Shiva, a student from a nearby aviation academy.

The Exhibition had participants including Aircraft and Helicopter Manufacturers, Aircraft Interiors, Aircraft Machinery and Equipment Companies, Airport Infrastructure Companies, Drones, Skill Development, Space Industry, Airlines, Airline Services and Cargo.

( With inputs from ANI )

