Winter Session: Delhi LG ticks off previous AAP govt for governance inertia

New Delhi, Jan 5 Apart from highlighting the Delhi government’s achievements in its first 10 months, Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena’s address on the opening day of the Assembly’s Winter Session on Monday turned out to be severe critique on the “inertia and negativity” during the previous AAP government led by Arvind Kejriwal.

The LG said in his address, “The foremost challenge before my government has been to overcome the inertia and negativity that had pervaded governance and administration for years.”

Without naming the previous AAP led government’s Chief Minister – Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi, the LG brought on record his displeasure over the governance deficit that pervaded in the city during the past few years.

Highlighting the Delhi Government’s historic Rs 1 lakh crore Budget for 2025-26, Saxena said within a short span of nearly 10 months the government has taken several significant and concrete steps focused on 10 priority sectors, including Infrastructure, Education, Health, Women's Welfare, Water Supply, Electricity, Roads, Industrial Development, Environmental Sustainability and Social Justice.

The LG’s address highlighted initiatives on e-governance, simplification of laws, efforts to introduce e-buses, health infra and insurance and acknowledged the challenge related to pollution.

“Many challenges still remain to be addressed. The government is confronting all these challenges with unwavering resolve, commitment and transparency, moving forward with the conviction that through collective effort, these obstacles can be transformed into opportunities,” he said.

The LG praised the Government’s transparent governance initiatives. “Under the Ease of Doing Business framework, the Government has simplified business processes, reduced unnecessary regulatory hurdles and undertaken policy reforms across various sectors to attract Investment. In which, reforms related to licensing and labour regulations are important,” he said.

To ensure improved service delivery and greater transparency, 75 e-District services across various departments have been successfully integrated with Citizen Service Centres (CSCs) through e-governance, he said.

He showcased amendments to the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, adding that procedures for obtaining fire safety certificates, change of land use, factory licences and trade licences have been simplified.

“

“These Labour Codes not only reduce the complexity of laws but also make concrete efforts towards providing social security, better working conditions and timely justice to workers. I commend the Government led by the Chief Minister for implementing these wide-ranging reforms within a very short period,” said LG Saxena.

The implementation of the Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana was described as a key achievement by the LG.

“So far, 6,72,551 Ayushman Cards have been issued, including 2,62,383 Vay Vandana Yojna Cards for senior citizens aged above 70 years. Under the scheme, 188 hospitals in Delhi-137 private and 51 government - have been empanelled. Under this, 19,287 patients have received successful treatment to date,” he said.

Under the PM-ABHIM scheme, 238 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are being made operational, which is strengthening primary healthcare services and reducing the burden on tertiary hospitals, he said.

To ensure the availability of affordable medicines, 29 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are also functioning. In addition, work is underway to establish 11 Integrated Public Health Laboratories and nine Critical Care Blocks, he said.

Focusing on pollution, the LG said, “Air pollution is one of the most serious challenges facing our city today. Clean air is not a privilege, but a fundamental right of every citizen.”

“My Government is fully committed to pollution control. Instead of limiting itself, as in previous years, to only seasonal measures, the Government launched a comprehensive, year-round and time-bound Air Pollution Mitigation Plan in June 2025,” he said.

Listing measures taken to check vehicular pollution, construction and demolition dust and road dust, industrial pollution and afforestation drives, the LG said, “Clean air is a shared responsibility. Government's efforts can succeed only with active cooperation of citizens.”

Calling for public involvement, he said public awareness and participation are being continuously strengthened through schools, RWAs and community organisations, he said.

‘At the same time, in line with the commitment to make Delhi a green city, there is a target to plant more trees. Over the next four years, approximately 35 lakh trees and 63 lakh shrubs will be planted,” he said.

The Assembly session will witness high-stakes debates on a range of pressing issues, including air pollution, environmental concerns, and also the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports related to the 'Sheesh Mahal' and the Delhi Jal Board.

The Winter Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly will continue till January 8. The sitting which will see Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also heads the finance department, present her second Delhi Budget is also expected to see acrimony over the tabling of CAG reports related to the Kejriwal government’s financial lapses.

