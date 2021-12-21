Winter session: Lok Sabha adjourned till tomorrow

Lok Sabha has been adjourned till Wednesday amid the ruckus by the Opposition over several issues.

Soon after the business was started on Tuesday, DMK MPs raised the issue of abolishing the NEET exam in Lok Sabha.

Earlier in the day, Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani introduced The Prohibition of Child Marriage (Amendment) Bill, 2021 in Lok Sabha. The Bill is to increase the age of marriage of women from 18 years to 21 years. Since the beginning of the winter session on November 29, both the Houses of the Parliament witnessed continuous disruptions by the Opposition's ruckus over several issues including the suspension of 12 MPs, the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, and others.

The winter session is likely to culminate on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor