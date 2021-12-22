Winter Session: Lok Sabha registers nearly 82 pc productivity, Rajya Sabha 48 pc

As the Winter Session of Parliament concluded on Wednesday, a day ahead of the schedule, the productivity of Lok Sabha was registered to be approximately 82 per cent and that of Rajya Sabha was nearly 48 per cent.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi shared the information while briefing media after both the Houses were adjourned sine die.

"The productivity of Lok Sabha was approximately 82 per cent and that of Rajya Sabha was approximately 48 per cent," Joshi said.

The Minister said the Winter Session 2021 of Parliament which commenced on November 29 and was scheduled to adjourn on December 23, has been adjourned sine die today (Wednesday).

He said the session was curtailed one day earlier than scheduled on completion of essential government business.

The session provided 18 sittings spread over a period of 24 days, said Joshi while adding that 13 Bills (12 Bills in Lok Sabha and one Bill in Rajya Sabha) were introduced during the session and a total of 11 Bills were passed by both the Houses of Parliament.

The passed Bills include the Appropriation Bill relating to the Supplementary Demands for Grants for the year 2021-22 which was passed by Lok Sabha, transmitted to Rajya Sabha and will be deemed to have been passed by both Houses after the expiry of 14 days under Article 109(5), the Minister said.

Three Bills replacing the Ordinances, namely, the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (9 of 2021), the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021 (10 of 2021) and the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 (8 of 2021) which were promulgated by the President before Winter Session, 2021 were considered and passed by the Houses.

One Bill namely the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 was referred to the Joint Committee of both Houses of Parliament.

Some of the other important Bills including three ordinances replacing Bills passed by Houses of Parliament are the Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021; the Dam Safety Bill, 2021; the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulations) Bill, 2021; the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2021; the National Institute of Phar Bill, 2021; the High Court and Supreme Court Amendment Bill, 2021; the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Delhi Special Police Establishment (Amendment) Bill, 2021; the Central Vigilance Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2021; and the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Two Short Duration Discussions under Rule 193 were also held in Lok Sabha on COVID-19 pandemic and various aspects related to it, and Climate Change.

In Rajya Sabha, the Minister said one discussion on the situation arising out of cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 virus in the country was held.

Joshi stressed that the Opposition did not participate in any of the Short Duration discussions, despite themselves demanding it in the all-party meeting. He also added that the first priority was given to the price rise discussion.

The BJP leader also took a dig at Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien who threw Rajya Sabha rule book on reporters' table during the discussion on the Election Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor