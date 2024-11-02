Winter Session of Parliament 2024 Likely To Be Held From November 25 to December 20

The winter session of Parliament is likely to commence on November 25 and end on December 20. Sources told India TV News on Saturday, November 2, that during this winter session, discussion and debate on the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal and the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, will be held.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill will be passed during the winter session of Parliament 2024. Speaking at a poll-bound rally in the Badshahpur area of Gurgaon, Shah remarked, "Waqf board law... we will fix it in the next session of Parliament." The session is expected to be quite tumultuous on both these issues.

The Cabinet has approved the One Nation One Election, now, this bill will be presented in the winter session. On November 26, the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, a joint session of Parliament may be held in the Central Hall of Parliament House.