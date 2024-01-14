Winter Vacation 2024 Ends in Delhi, Schools To Reopen From Tomorrow, Check Details

Starting from Monday, January 15, Delhi government and private schools are set to reopen for in-person classes following government orders. However, students will get some relief as schools will now begin at 9:00 am instead of the earlier 7:00 am start time due to the ongoing cold wave in the National Capital.

The official directive emphasizes that no school should commence activities before 9:00 am, a proactive measure to spare students from the harsh early morning cold. Additionally, to account for dropping temperatures as evening approaches, the government has mandated that no school should function beyond 5:00 pm.

The Directorate of Education of the Delhi Government issued orders stating, "It is directed that all students of Government, Government Aided, and Recognized Private Schools shall join back classes in physical mode at their respective schools with effect from 15/01/2024 (Monday). This includes Nursery, KG, and Primary classes as well."

The directive continues, "However, taking precaution in view of the prevailing foggy conditions, no school (including double shift schools) will start before 9 a.m. and have classes beyond 5 p.m. until further directions."

On the day of reopening, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius, with a thick layer of fog observed in several parts of the city. The prevailing foggy conditions have also led to a decline in air quality in Delhi-NCR and surrounding areas. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature recorded in Delhi was four notches below the season's average. The weather department has predicted very dense fog and cold wave conditions for the next two days in the national capital.