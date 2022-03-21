With "all parties divide people" remark, Ghulam Nabi Azad hints at retirement from politics

While stating that all political parties, including Congress, create division amongst people, former Union Minister and G-23 member of Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad hinted at quitting politics to work for the civil society.

Stressing for a change in civil society so that the people can stand for their rights, Azad said, "We have to bring about a change in society. Sometimes I think, and it is not a big deal that suddenly you come to know that I have retired and started doing social service."

The senior leader who recently met the interim president of Congress Sonia Gandhi after the poll rout as an emissary of G23 to press for collective leadership also stated that "political parties work to create a divide, 24x7, amongst people on the basis of religion, caste and other things".

"Be it my party or any other regional or national party, I am not forgiving any of them. Civil society should stay together and fight against the evils," the Congress leader said at an event in Jammu on Sunday.

Azad, in his speech, blamed politicians for the "evils" in society. He was sceptical of the claims of the political parties bringing about a (good) change (in society).

"We (political parties) divided people on the basis of area (Ilaka), region, village and cities, Hindus and Muslim, Shia and Sunnis, Dalit and non-Dalit, divisions in backward classes also. Now, who remains to be a human in all this? Human values have lost priorities amidst the decline...," Azad said.

Lamenting communal polarization in the country, the Congress leader blamed the political parties. "Politics in India has become so ugly that sometimes one has to doubt whether we are human," he said.

His remarks come at a time when the Bollywood movie 'The Kashmir Files', which is based on the 1990 exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, has created a buzz in the political arena, some supporting it while some opposing the film.

Azad also said that Pakistan and terrorism were responsible for all that took place in the valley.

"Pakistan and militancy are responsible for what has happened in Jammu and Kashmir. It has affected all in Jammu and Kashmir, including Hindus, Kashmiri Pandits, Muslims, Dogras," he said.

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi, he called him "the greatest Hindu and the biggest follower of secularism."

"Anyone who truly follows religion is truly secular," he added.

The Congress leader also blamed militancy for the destruction of Jammu and Kashmir.

"We all are human beings first, Hindus and Muslims later. Militancy has destroyed lives in J&K with Pak playing a big role in it. Militants have killed security personnel, cops and left many widowed, be it Kashmiri Pandits or Kashmiri Muslims," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor