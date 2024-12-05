With its enduring tradition, Bihar’s ‘village of soldiers’ is a beacon of patriotism

Gaya, Dec 5 Against the backdrop of the hills of Gaya stands out the unique Chiriawan village, where the spirit of patriotism runs deep in every household. Known as the 'village of soldiers', Chiriawan boasts an extraordinary legacy of military service.

In this village, more than 100 households have their members serving in the Army, Navy, and Air Force

The village's youth are so passionate about joining the armed forces that they vow to remain unmarried until they achieve their goal of enlisting --demonstrating their determination and commitment.

Chiriawan's commitment to the military is rooted in its culture, as the majority of its dwellers are Rajputs, a community with a long history of military service.

In many households, multiple generations have served in the forces, creating a tradition of military pride that continues to thrive. Even the younger generation, including women, is increasingly joining those preparing for army recruitment.

The village’s ethos is simple: either serve in the military or become a farmer -- if the former is not possible.

At the heart of this military fervour is the Devi Mata temple, believed to be the source of divine blessings for those who seek to join the armed forces. The temple, situated at the centre of the village, houses seven sisters and Bhairav Baba and is regarded as a place of immense power.

According to locals, anyone who prays at the temple and practices on the nearby training grounds is destined to succeed in their military aspirations. The youth, led by the belief in divine intervention, bow their heads before the goddess before each training session, promising to dedicate themselves to the cause of the nation.

Monu Kumar, an aspirant preparing to join the army, credited the blessings of Devi Mata for his determination. He explained that each soldier from Chiriawan, after receiving blessings at the temple, has gone on to join the forces, and the vow to not marry until enlistment has been a tradition.

Alok Ranjan, a recent recruit in the Agniveer programme, shared a similar story of success. He attributed his recruitment to the blessings of the temple, feeling immense pride in fulfilling his dream of serving in the army.

The legacy of Chiriawan’s military tradition is further underscored by the experiences of retired soldiers like Shiv Shankar Singh, who served for 30 years before retiring as (an honourary) Lieutenant.

He recalled that when soldiers from the village gather for family events, it feels as though a battalion has assembled, such is the scale of military service in the community.

Singh, who joined the army in 1993, noted that the village's youth are imbued with a strong work ethic, often training physically and taking coaching classes to ensure they are prepared for recruitment. He added that the blessings of Devi Mata have played a significant role in the village's military success, with several villagers rising to the ranks of officers, including Lieutenants, Colonels, and senior positions in the Navy and Air Force.

Chiriawan village, with its unyielding commitment to the army, stands as a testament to the power of tradition, faith, and dedication. The youth of this village embody the spirit of service and sacrifice for their country, with each generation carrying forward the proud legacy of those who came before them.

As the village continues to produce soldiers, it remains a shining example of how patriotism can shape not only the lives of individuals but also the identity of an entire community.

