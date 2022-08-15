With temple coming up, development model for Ayodhya also ready: Acharya Satyendra Das

New Delhi, Aug 15 Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Ayodhya Ram temple, told that the construction of the temple will be completed by December 2023 and Ram Lalla will be seated there in January 2024.

"Ram Lalla was kept inside a tarpaulin and worshipped there for 28 years since the disputed structure was demolished on December 16, 1992. After that, on November 9, 2019, when the Supreme Court decision came, it was felt that it is a big day, as no one will now be able to stop Ram Lalla's temple from being built," Das told .

The priest stated that the model of Ayodhya's development and the model for the construction of the temple have been made ready together.

"There are three fairs of Sawan, Kartik and Chait in Ayodhya, for which lakhs of people come and visit the local temples, and the traders and shopkeepers earn from these fairs. After the construction of Ram Lalla's temple, lakhs of people will come here every day and the development will be even more on its own," he said.

"The governments that came till now saw Ram Lalla as a toy. But Narendra Modi took cognizance of it, and the court gave its verdict within 40 days. The credit for this will go to Modi ji and Yogi (Adityanath) ji," Das told .

"Every month, Yogi ji reviews the work being done in Ayodhya. The administration makes the arrangements now, which was not done earlier," Das said.

