Withdrawal of 2000 bank notes: Here's all you need to know

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) issued a notice on Friday advising banks to stop issuing Rs 2,000 denomination bank notes with immediate effect. It, however, stated that the banknote will continue to be legal tender.

Why are Rs 2000 denomination bank notes being withdrawn?

The Rs 2000 denomination banknote was introduced in November 2016 under Section 24(1) of RBI Act, 1934 primarily with the objective to meet the currency requirement of the economy in an expeditious manner after withdrawal of the legal tender status of all Rs 500and Rs 1000 banknotes in circulation at that time. With fulfilment of that objective and availability of banknotes in other denominations in adequate quantities, printing of Rs 2000 banknotes was stopped in 2018-19. A majority of the Rs 2000 denomination notes were issued prior to March 2017 and are at the end of their estimated life-span of 4-5 years. It has also been observed that this denomination is not commonly used for transactions. Further, the stock of banknotes in other denominations continue to be adequate to meet the currency requirement of the public.In view of the above, and in pursuance of the “Clean Note Policy” of the Reserve Bank of India, it has been decided to withdraw the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulation.

What is Clean Note Policy?

It is a policy adopted by RBI to ensure availability of good quality banknotes to the members of public.

Does the legal tender status of Rs 2000 banknotes remain?

Yes. The Rs 2000 banknote will continue to maintain its legal tender status. Yes. Members of the public can continue to use Rs 2000 banknotes for their transactions and also receive them in payment. However, they are encouraged to deposit and/or exchange these banknotes on or before September 30, 2023.

What should the public do with the Rs 2000 denomination banknotes held by them?

Members of the public may approach bank branches for deposit and/or exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes held by them.The facility for deposit into accounts and exchange for Rs 2000 banknotes will be available at all banks until September 30. 2023. The facility for exchange will be available also at the 19 Regional Offices (ROs) of RBI having Issue Departments until September 30, 2023.

Is there a limit on deposit of Rs 2000 banknotes into a bank account?

Deposit into bank accounts can be made without restrictions subject to compliance with extant Know Your Customer (KYC) norms and other applicable statutory / regulatory requirements.

Is there an operational limit on the amount of Rs 2000 banknotes that can be exchanged?

Members of the public can exchange Rs 2000 banknotes upto to a limit of Rs20,000/- at a time.

Can Rs 2000 banknotes be exchanged through Business Correspondents (BCs)?

Yes, exchange of Rs 2000 banknotes can be made through BCs upto a limit of Rs 4000/- per day for an account holder.

From which date will the exchange facility be available?

To give time to the banks to make preparatory arrangements, members of the public are requested to approach the bank branches or ROs of RBI from May 23, 2023 for availing exchange facility.