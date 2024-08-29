Wolf Attack in Bahraich: Forest Department Captures Deadly Predator That Killed 8 People in Uttar Pradesh (Watch Video)

Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh: Residents of Bahraich and surrounding areas have breathed a sigh of relief following the capture of a man-eating wolf. This marks the fourth wolf captured by the forest department in the region.

A pack of six to seven wolves has been spotted in the area, and efforts are underway to capture the remaining two to three. In recent weeks, these wolves have terrorized the district, killing at least eight children and attacking more than two dozen people.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Bahraich Forest Department catches the wolf that killed 8 people in Bahraich.



(Video Source: Bahraich Forest Department) pic.twitter.com/qaGAkblyE4 — ANI (@ANI) August 29, 2024

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally overseeing "Operation Bhediya" to ensure the safety of the local population. Forest and environment minister Arun Kumar Saxena visited Bahraich to assess the situation and reassure residents.

The district administration has provided financial assistance to the families of deceased victims.