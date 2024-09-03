Wolf Attack in Uttar Pradesh: 5-Year-Old Girl Injured As Wolves Continue to Terrorise Bahraich

Wolves continue to terrorize Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district. In the latest incident, a five-year-old girl was injured in a wolf attack on the night between Monday and Tuesday. The minor was rushed to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Mahsi for treatment. The attack occurred in Girdharpurwa, part of Gram Panchayat Pandohiya. Fortunately, the girl was saved, but the incident has spread panic throughout the entire Mahsi area.

The wolf attacked Anwar Ali's 5-year-old daughter, Afsana, biting her on the neck. However, her screams alerted people nearby, who quickly came to her rescue. She sustained a wound on her neck, but her condition is not serious. Over the past month, wolves have killed 10 people in this area, 9 of whom were children.

Wolf scare in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh | A five-year-old girl injured in a wolf attack late last night. The girl was sent to CHC Mahsi for treatment: CHC In-Charge Mahasi



Details waited. — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2024

There have been frequent wolf attacks in the Bahraich and Sitapur districts of UP. In Bahraich alone, 10 people, including 9 children, have been killed so far, while one person has also lost their life in the neighbouring district of Sitapur. The wolves attack at night and disappear during the day.

Wolf Attack in UP: 3-Year-Old Girl Killed, Two Other Women Injured in Another Wolf Attack in Bahraich.

In Bahraich district, 25 teams have been deployed to capture these animals. These include teams from the Bahraich, Katarniaghat, Shravasti, Gonda, and Barabanki forest divisions. Most of the wolf attacks have occurred in the Mahsi tehsil of Bahraich. In addition, two companies of the PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) are also assisting the forest department.

The man-eating wolves in Bahraich have become increasingly dangerous. On Sunday night, around 1 AM, a 3-year-old girl sleeping next to her mother was taken away by a wolf. The mother screamed and ran after them, but in the blink of an eye, the wolf disappeared. Two hours later, the girl's body was found one kilometer away from her home. The wolf had eaten both of her hands.