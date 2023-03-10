Woman, 2 daughters commit suicide in UP's Aligarh

Aligarh, March 10 A woman and her two teenaged daughters were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside their rented house in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district.

Neighbours claimed that three identified as Nagina Bano (55), Baano (17) and Paaki (19) allegedly consumed poison as they could not battle severe poverty and illness.

Aligarh SSP Kalanidhi Naithani said: "Locals told us that the family had been battling extreme poverty. Due to their financial crisis, the family was apparently struggling to survive. Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem. We have recovered some poisonous substance. Probe is on in the matter."

Nagina's elder daughter, Zeba, said: "We were nine sisters. Three died at a young age and our father got four of us married. And then he died too. There was no earning member left and my mother could not work as she developed kidney ailment. Help from us, sisters, was apparently not sufficient."

Another daughter, Tarannum, said: "After my father's death, we stopped getting entitlement on the ration card. How could they make ends meet when all the money would go for medical treatment?"

