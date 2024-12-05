Woman allegedly responsible for Telengana cop's suicide detained

Hyderabad, Dec 5 In a new twist to the suicide of a sub-inspector of police in Telangana’s Mulugu district three days ago, the police have detained a woman who was with him when he took the extreme step.

The woman was found with Rudrapu Harish, 31, at a resort, where he shot himself dead near Mullakatta bridge in Eturanagaram Mandal on Monday.

Police detained the 26-year-old woman after Harish’s parents lodged a complaint, holding her responsible for their son’s death.

Harish, who was working at Wajedu Police Station, was reportedly in love with the woman and wanted to marry her. However, after recently learning about her relationship with some other youth, the SI had decided not to continue the relationship and had called her to the resort to settle the matter.

They allegedly had an argument and the upset SI shot himself dead with his service revolver.

The police officer reportedly came in contact with the woman about seven months ago. They started chatting on social media and subsequently developed intimacy. They had decided to get married. The woman, who was living in Hyderabad for studies, used to visit Wajedu on weekends and holidays.

However, when Harish started enquiring about her on the suggestion by his relatives, he found that the woman from Chilukur of Suryapet district had befriended three youths when she was at Chilkur. When one of them refused to marry her, she lodged a complaint with the Chilukur police and a case was registered there.

On learning about her previous relationship, Harish refused to marry her and asked his parents to look for another girl. On December 1, they went to a private resort near Mullakatta to sort out the issue but had an argument.

Harish wanted to end the relationship but the woman threatened to take the matter to the notice of higher authorities. Fearing the consequences of this for his career and the family, the SI killed himself in the presence of the woman. Police registered a case and recorded the statement of the woman. On a complaint by the SI’s parents, police started an investigation into her role.

