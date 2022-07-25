Woman arrested for performing stunts on Himachal highway
By IANS | Published: July 25, 2022 06:15 PM2022-07-25T18:15:03+5:302022-07-25T18:25:22+5:30
Shimla, July 25 A woman who was caught on camera while performing stunts on the wheel of a car on the Parwanoo-Solan highway near Jabli in Himachal Pradesh has been arrested along with others for reckless driving.
After losing control, the speeding vehicle crashed into a barrier and landed on the opposite side of the road. A person in another vehicle captured the video.
The police have registered a case against the woman for rash and negligent driving.
Superintendent of Police Virender Sharma told the media that two women and a man were arrested on Monday. The incident took place on Sunday.
