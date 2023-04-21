Woman arrested in Delhi in connection with murder case

New Delhi, April 21 Days after a 25-year-old woman's body was found dumped outside a house here in the Karawal Nagar area, the Delhi Police has arrested a woman in connection with the murder, an official said on Friday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Parul Chowdhary. According to police, on April 12, the body of a woman was found dumped near Krishna Public School at Mahalaxmi Vihar in Karawal Nagar.

"The body was shifted to GTB Hospital, where the doctors also did not find any visible injury on the body. The body was kept in the mortuary. Efforts were made to identify her," a police officer said.

During the investigation, CCTVs of the area were checked in which two men were seen on a bike, moving around suspiciously, along with a woman sitting between them.

"The bike was later traced to almost 12-13 km away. Finally, on April 20, the police teams found the CCTV footage in which the man in a striped T-shirt carrying the dead body of the girl on his shoulder and a woman walking right behind him was seen," said Joy Tirkey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).

The two persons seen in the CCTV were identified as Vineet and his sister Parul. "The deceased was also identified as Rohina Naz a.k.a. Mahi. Their house was found locked," said the DCP.

It was later learnt that Parul along with her two children had moved out from the house and she took her belongings in a tonga.

"The owner of the horse tonga was located at tonga stand in Loni Border and questioned. He showed the police team the house where he had dropped Parul and her children. Parul was then apprehended from Kanti Nagar, Krishna Nagar, which was approximately 7 km away from her previous residence in Teliwara," said the DCP.

During questioning, Parul broke down and confessed to conspiring with her brother Vineet to kill Rohina.

"Four years ago, Vineet and Rohina eloped and began living together without getting married. However, Vineet and his father Vinay Pawar were involved in a murder case at Ramala Sugar Mill in Baghpat in 2017, resulting in their conviction and life imprisonment on October 25, 2019. While Vineet was incarcerated, Rohina stayed with his sister Parul in Delhi," said the DCP.

When Vineet was released on bail on November 26, 2022, Rohina began pressuring him to marry her but his family objected as both belonged to different communities.

Subsequently, Vineet and Parul conspired to eliminate Rohina.

On April 12, Vineet and Rohina had another argument over their marriage, during which Vineet strangled her to death.

"Later that day, Vineet contacted an associate who parked his bike in a nearby alley. Vineet and Parul carried Rohina's body on their shoulders, while Parul took her clothes and chunni to hide the body," said the official.

Then the accused drove around for over 12 km searching for a suitable location to dispose of the body before finally leaving it outside a house in Karawal Nagar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor