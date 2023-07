Woman beaten to death with stick by husband in Delhi

New Delhi, March 29 A woman died after she was thrashed brutally with a stick by her husband in north Delhi, a police official said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Preeti, a resident of Janta Vihar in Mukundpur area.

According to police, on Monday, an FIR was registered after an information was received at Bhalswa Dairy police station from Burari Government hospital regarding a woman, who was declared brought dead.

"Statement of the mother of deceased was recorded by the SDM and she alleged that her son-in-law, Bajrangi Gupta, 28, used to beat her daughter Preeti. The duo was married for around seven years," said a senior police official.

As Gupta was absconding after the crime, a team was deputed to trace him.

