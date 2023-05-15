Woman commits suicide in Delhi, less than a month after her wedding
By IANS | Published: May 15, 2023 10:15 AM 2023-05-15T10:15:03+5:30 2023-05-15T10:25:08+5:30
New Delhi, May 15 A 23-year-old woman committed suicide in Delhi's Bhalswa village, less than a month after ...
New Delhi, May 15 A 23-year-old woman committed suicide in Delhi's Bhalswa village, less than a month after she got married, an official said on Monday.
According to police, on Sunday at about 6:40 p.m, a police control room regarding hanging of a woman in Bhalswa Village was recieved at Jahangirpuri police station following which a police team was rushed to the spot.
Initial inquiry revealed that the woman committed suicide by hanging herself from a ceiling fan by a saree.
"She recently got married to Vivek Yadav on April 22," said a senior police official.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app