Woman constable goes missing in Vadodara

Vadodara, Jan 18 A woman constable has allegedly gone missing in Vadodara, officials said, adding that a search is underway to locate her.

Deputy Superintendent of Police A.M. Patel told : "A woman constable, Maniben Chaudhary's parents have informed the police that their daughter has not returned home and has been out of reach since Monday evening."

On the same day, she took an eight-day leave and left the Dabhoi police station.

Soon after, a search operation was launched to trace the missing 24-year-old constable, the officer said.

According to police sources, the missing constable had an affair with a Muslim youth, and possibility of eloping with him has not been ruled out.

The Muslim youth is married.

The officer told that police are also exploring and investigating this angle as well.

