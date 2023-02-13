Woman cop posts on Insta, sent to lines in UP

Agra (UP), Feb 13 Defying the new social media policy for police personnel, a woman cop in uniform here purportedly posted a reel with a song playing in the background on her Instagram account.

Taking cognizance of the 16-second viral reel, the 2018 batch constable has been removed from her duty at Kirawali police station and attached to the police lines.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sonam Kumar said that a departmental probe has also been initiated into the matter.

Uttar Pradesh Police had recently introduced a "social media policy" that bans personnel from using social media platforms while on duty.

