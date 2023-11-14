Woman dies, 26 rescued as fire breaks out in residential building in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 14 A 55-year-old woman died in a fire that broke out in a five-storey residential building in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar, said officials on Tuesday, adding that five people jumped from the upper floors in panic, and 26 others were rescued.

The fire had erupted in vehicles parked in the ground floor of the residential building, said a fire department officer.

At least 26 people were rescued from the building.

The blaze had obstructed the exit of the building, prompting dramatic rescue efforts.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS) Director, Atul Garg, a call regarding the fire in a car was received from the Laxmi Nagar area on Tuesday at 1:03 a.m.

Initially, three fire tenders were dispatched to the site. Subsequently, when it was reported that people were trapped in the building, an additional five fire tenders were sent, bringing the total to eight fire tenders at the scene.

“At 4:25 a.m., the flames were successfully extinguished. The building, which includes ground plus three residential floors with car parking, was affected,” said Garg.

“Out of 31 persons, 26 were successfully rescued by DFS personnel. Additionally, five people jumped from balconies, while 10 individuals were swiftly taken to GTB, LBS, and Hedgewar hospitals. Unfortunately, one woman, who was initially rescued by DFS, was declared dead,” said Garg.

“During the rescue operations, one DFS personnel named Samay Singh, stationed at MIP Fire Station, experienced breathing problems and sustained injuries. He was promptly transported to LBS Hospital and discharged after receiving first aid,” Garg added.

A senior police officer said that after receiving the information regarding the fire in a car in Ganesh Nagar-II, Shakarpur, Delhi, a police team rushed to the spot.

On inquiry, was it revealed that the fire broke out in the building, Ganesh Nagar-II, Shakarpur, which is a five-story building including the ground floor, having a total eight flats (4 at each side) with a parking facility on the ground floor and single entry/exit for all flats.

“The fire took place on the left side of the building which has parking on the ground floor and four flats. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. CAT ambulances, BSES team, crime & forensic team also attended the spot,” said the officer.

From the initial probe, it appears that the fire broke out due to a short circuit in the parking area on the ground floor.

“The fire started from the parking area and soon engulfed the first floor, the residents of the above floors sustained injuries due to excessive heat and smoke, however, the report of the fire department is awaited,” said the officer.

“In the fire incident, a total of nine persons ( five males/four females) received injuries, of them one Anita succumbed to injuries,” said the officer.

“Four cars, 11 two-wheelers, and three bicycles parked on the ground floor were also burnt. Accordingly, a case under sections 304 A and 337 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered. Further investigation is on,” the officer added.

