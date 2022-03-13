Woman dies in Banke Bihari temple in Mathura

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh), March 13 A 63-year-old woman from Mumbai, who had come with a group of 50 devotees to offer prayers at the temples of Mathura-Vrindavan, died while awaiting 'darshan' inside the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan.

The incident took place on Saturday and is the third such incident in the past one month.

Police said the woman was identified as Madhu Agarwal, a resident of Cuffe Parade area of South Mumbai. She is the wife of a businessman, Ram Prasad Agarwal and had come to Vrindavan four days ago.

She was staying with the group at Shree Ji Ashram Vrindavan.

One of her group members told the police that she was a diabetic patient.

The CCTV footage shows her standing in the 'VIP darshan' queue, and suddenly, she sits down as if feeling uncomfortable and then collapses.

She was immediately taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Madhu's relative, Nisha Rao, who accompanied her, told reporters that they were scheduled to return to Mumbai on Saturday but she had insisted on visiting Banke Bihari temple once more.

"God wanted her to be inside the temple at her last moment," she said.

Madhu had breakfast in the morning before visiting the temple. There was not much of a crowd at the temple when she collapsed.

On Friday evening, a 65-year-old Charan Das from Punjab's Pathankot, had died of a cardiac arrest when he was going to offer prayers at Radha Rani temple after attending Lathmar Holi in Barsana.

On February 12, 65-year-old Laxman Singh, who was a diabetic and a high BP patient, died on the stairs of the gate to the Banke Bihari temple. The temple receives a huge rush of devotees on weekends.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor