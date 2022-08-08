Woman DTC bus marshal alleges sexual harassment, attempts suicide

New Delhi, Aug 8 A 23-year-old woman, who was deployed as a marshal in a Delhi Transport Corporation bus, has alleged "extreme mental torture" by her colleagues after she turned down a colleague's sexual advances.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal said that the Commission has received a complaint from the woman in which she stated that she was deployed as a Bus Marshal in DTC bus service on May 20.

"She has alleged that after a few days, one of her colleagues started forcing her for sexual favours and also took Rs 25,000 for her transfer from a depot. She stated that she complained against him to higher officials of the depot, but no action was taken," the DCW chairperson mentioned in a notice to the Delhi Police and Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC).

The woman further alleged that thereafter, the depot manager and other staff including some bus driver and conductor started harassing her.

"She approached Delhi Police and a complaint was registered at Keshavpuram police station, however, the depot manager and other staff forced her to compromise in the matter. She has alleged that the accused persons also gave her death threats," Maliwal said.

On July 20, the depot manager terminated her from her duty after which she approached the concerned SDM, who after reading her complaints sent her to join the depot again.

"However, the depot manager and other staff refused to let her join and asked her to take back her complaints," the DCW chief said.

The woman, in her complaint to the DCW, stated that she also approached the Keshavpuram police station but no FIR was registered.

"At last she tried to attempt suicide and is currently admitted at hospital," Maliwal said.

Confirming the case, a senior Delhi Police officer said a PCR call was received at Keshavpuram police station on July 15 in which a woman caller mentioned about abuse and physical assault by her colleague at Netaji Subhash Place Bus Depot.

"The police immediately reached the spot and found the complainant woman who alleged that her colleague, identified as Sachin Kaushik, a home guard, abused and physically assaulted her," Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest) Usha Rangnani said.

The DCP said that Kaushik was brought to the police station for questioning.

The woman told the police that she had an argument with Sachin Kaushik, over placement of their duties, and during the argument Kaushik abused her and pushed her away.

"The complainant, however, compromised the matter with the accused on her own and gave her handwritten statement to the Investigation Officer that she does not want any legal action against the accused as he has apologised and that she has suffered no injuries," DCP Rangnani said.

The senior official said that they did not receive any call about the woman taking extreme steps.

"The Investigation Officer (IO) is trying to contact the victim and further legal action will be taken accordingly based on her statement," the official said.

