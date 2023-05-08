Woman evacuated by Assam Rifles in violence-hit Manipur gives birth in relief camp

Imphal (Mpur) [India], May 8 : A 38-year-old woman, who was evacuated by Assam Rifles in Mpur during the ongoing violence in the State, delivered a healthy baby at the camp, officials said on Sunday.

The woman, identified as Esther Hontah delivered the baby at the Mantripukhri camp in Imphal by Assam Rifles doctors, according to the public relations officer Kohima & Imphal of the Ministry of Defence.

Indian Army and Assam Rifles were called in to curb violence in Mpur. The forces have successfully rescued nearly 23,000 civilians so far and moved them to the operating bases, a statement from the Indian Army said on Sunday.

Security advisor to the Mpur government Kuldeep Singh said on Sunday that tension continued to prevail in some areas of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Moreh of Mpur

"The current situation in Mpur has improved quite a lot. Today curfew was also relaxed. Some areas of Churachandpur, Kangpokpi and Moreh are still under tension. Peace meetings were held. Till now, 134 arms have been recovered out of the looted arms," Singh told .

"Thirty seven casualties took place so far and agencies are reporting some more deaths, we are still verifying," he added.

Earlier on Sunday, Mpur Governor Anusuiya Uikey convened a security review meeting at Imphal over the violence in the State.

Security Adviser to Mpur government Kuldip Singh, IPS (Retd) and Additional Director General of Police Ashutosh Sinha, the overall Operational Commander of the present turmoil arising in the State were present in the meeting.

According to Raj Bhavan, Governor Uikey expressed during the meeting that she had already made to all the sections of the society to solve the problem through peaceful dialogue amicably.

The Governor appreciated the relentless efforts made by the Security Forces to save lives and properties at this critical juncture. Further, she also suggested shifting people, who are in different relief camps, to send to their respective places safely which was acceded to by both the Security Adviser and the Operational Commander.

Meanwhile, Mpur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met with the representatives of the 'Coordinating Committee on Mpur Integrity (COCOMI)' in the wake of the violence in the State, informed the chief minister in a tweet.

Political parties including Congress, NPF, NPP, CPI(M), Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena attended the meeting chaired by Biren Singh.

Violence that erupted in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes in a few northeastern state districts amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Mpur government had requisitioned Army and Assam Rifles on May 3 and 4. State's Director General of Police (DGP) P Doungel has said that the situation in the State has improved after the intervention of security forces including Rapid Action Force (RAF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) deployed in the State.

The State government has also appointed Additional Director-General of Police (Intelligence), Ashutosh Sinha as the overall operational commander to control the situation in Mpur, the Mpur DGP said.

