Woman gang-raped in Delhi, 2 held

New Delhi, April 2 A 26-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men in the national capital's Hari Nagar area, a police official said on Saturday. The accused duo has been arrested.

According to the official, the incident took place on Tuesday night when the survivor was returning home from work.

Sources said when the woman reached Hari Nagar area of west Delhi, she was confronted by two men who then took her to a nearby park and committed the heinous crime.

After raping her in the park, the accused then took her to a slum-area where they again commited the crime for the whole night.

The victim, in her complaint, alleged that she was also threatened and thrashed by the accused duo.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Hari Nagar Police station and arrested the accused duo.

"Further investigation is underway," the official added.

According to the data compiled by the Delhi Police, during the year 2021, as many as 1969 women were raped in the national capital, 21.69 per cent more than the previous year.

In 2020, the figure stood at 1618.

Not just rape, every figure of crime against women has an upward variation. The molestation of women rose by 17.51 per cent and eve-teasing by 17.51 per cent. However, the Delhi Police termed the rise in figures of crime as "due to conscious policy of Fair and Truthful Registration".

But even as stringent laws are in place coupled with proactive approach of Delhi Police and a high solving rate of rape cases (95.48 per cent), molestation of women cases (90.98 per cent) and insult to modesty of women (85.75 per cent), the crime against women still isn't declining. One of the surprising reasons is that most of the time, the person committing a heinous crime is known to the victim woman, as was in the aforementioned case.

Shockingly, during the year 2021, in about 98.78 per cent of rape cases, the accused were known to the victim while strangers were involved in only about 1.22 per cent cases.

According to the Delhi Police, of all the rape cases reported last year, 13 per cent times the accused was a relative of the victim, 11 per cent times a neighbour, 46 per cent times a family or a friend and 1 per cent time an employee or a co-worker.

