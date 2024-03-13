Woman gives birth to baby girl inside ambulance in Goa

Panaji, March 13 A woman delivered a baby girl inside an ambulance without any complications on Wednesday.

Pemlata (26) had gone into labour on the way to the hospital at Dharbandora in South Goa on Wednesday morning. Though both the emergency medical technician (EMT) and the ambulance pilot were men, they managed to help the woman deliver the child.

Shrinivas Deshpande, deputy manager at EMRI GHS 108 Ambulance Services, told IANS that their staff, who are trained for deliveries, helped the woman deliver the baby without any complications.

“When our ambulance reached the Suktalle area on the way to the hospital, the EMT observed that the woman was in severe pain. Hence, the delivery was performed inside the ambulance itself. Fortunately, the woman gave birth to a healthy baby weighing 2.8 kg,” Deshpande said, adding that the ambulance had picked the woman from Mollem.

The mother and the child were then rushed to the nearby public health centre, he added.

State Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has congratulated EMT Pundlik Sutar and pilot Rajesh Gaonkar for responding promptly to the emergency situation.

