Woman held for selling stolen SUVs in Bihar, Jharkhand

New Delhi, April 16 A 37-year-old woman, who used to sell stolen high-end Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) in Jharkhand and Bihar, was arrested after a massive operation, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Lovely Singh, a resident of Patliputra in Bihar, and on her instance, nine SUVs, including Toyota Fortuner and Hyundai Alcazar, were also recovered.

Her arrest came after one Govind was arrested on April 4 last year along with a stolen Maruti Brezza.

"On interrogation, Govind revealed that his wife, Lovely, had received numerous stolen luxury vehicles from Delhi and had further sold or supplied them to others in Bihar and Jharkhand," said a senior police official.

The official said that efforts were made to trace Lovely. An NBW was issued against her, and was further declared as proclaimed offender on December 20, 2023 by the Court.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Apoorva Gupta said that on April 3 this year, Lovely was arrested from the Patliputra area and her transit remand was obtained.

During interrogation, she disclosed that after completing her Bachelor of Science (B.Sc), she initially worked in an insurance company, where she came into contact with individuals involved in the sale and purchase of stolen vehicles.

"Inspired by them, she and her husband, Govind, started engaging in the sale and purchase of stolen vehicles. She revealed that she was arrested in Ranchi, Jharkhand, in a case involving stolen vehicles and robbery in 2021," said the DCP.

"To evade arrest, she began changing her rented accommodations in Bihar and started residing in well-known societies to avoid arousing suspicion. She also established connections with auto lifters and other receivers of stolen luxury cars, engaging in the purchase and sale of such vehicles to meet her daily needs and earn easy money," the DCP added.

