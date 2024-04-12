Delhi Police Arrested Four Individuals in Connection with String of Robberies

Delhi Central Police arrested four individuals after a series of robberies in the city. The arrests were made after a series of criminal activities that started with a carjacking at DBG Road Police Station on April 7th.

Commissioner Mandava in charge of this case stated that a case of robbery was filed, and an investigation was launched. The suspects forcibly took the victim's car using a weapon to intimidate them. Two days later, another robbery occurred at a store in Laxmi Nagar, where the same stolen car was used.

CP Delhi Central, Harsha Vardhan Mandava said to ANI, "In the early hours of April 7, around 3 am, a carjacking incident was reported at DBG Road Police Station. We registered the case of robbery and started the investigation."

"It was found that some men took the car of the complainant. The accused showed a weapon during the process to scare the complainant. After this, in the early hours of April 9, a robbery in a store was reported in the Laxmi Nagar area. Further investigation revealed that the same stolen car was used for this robbery... Based on technical and manual information, Special Staff has arrested four people. "He stated.