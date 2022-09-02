Woman held in UP's Bijnor for trying to kill her infant child

Bijnor (UP), Sep 2 A 27-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor district was arrested for attempting to get rid of her infant child before eloping with her paramour, police said.

The woman asked a 9-year-old girl to throw her 6-month-old baby into a drain. She then cooked up a story, alleging that two motorcycle-borne assailants had snatched the baby from the girl and fled.

A Bijnor police officer said that the incident came to light after they examined the CCTV footage in which she was seen walking with the girl by the drain and the girl threw the 6-month-old into the sewer.

The SP said that the incident occurred in Luhari Sarai locality of Nageena town in Bijnor earlier this week.

Police booked the accused on charges of murder and sent her to jail.

The search is on to nab her boyfriend as well. The woman's husband Asif is employed in a Saudi Arabia-based company.

