Woman injured as bomb explodes in her house in Buxar

Patna, April 29 A woman sustained grievous injuries after a bomb exploded in her house in Bihar's Buxar district on Saturday.

The bomb was reportedly kept in a container inside the house of the victim, Shanti Devi, who believed it to be jaggery ball. When she put it on a 'sil batta' and smashed it with a crusher, it exploded.

The woman has been admitted to a hospital in Varanasi where her condition is stated to be serious. A section of her house was also destroyed in the explosion.

Confirming the incident, Buxar SP Manish Kumar said, "The incident occurred at around 4 a.m. when Shanti Devi checked the container. She felt that jaggery balls were kept inside. She took out one of them and tried to crush it, but it exploded."

