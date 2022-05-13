Woman killed in major fire in Delhi's Mundka

New Delhi, May 13 A woman was charred to death in a fire that broke out in a building at Mundka area of west Delhi on Friday afternoon and has still to be brought under control, Fire Department officials said.

"One female body has been recovered," Delhi Fire Service chief Atul Garg told .

He said that they received a call about the incident at a building located near pillar no 544, Mundka metro station in west Delhi around 4.40 p.m., after which 10 fire engines were immediately pressed into service.

As per visuals from the spot, thick fumes of black smoke, along with massive flames, could be seen billowing out of the four-storey building.

The firemen could be seen using their ladder to reach at the maximum possible height to spray water over the blaze.

The inferno was yet to be brought under control at the time of filing of this report and the fire fighting operation is still underway.

