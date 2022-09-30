Woman Maoist killed in Maha jungle encounter, weapons recovered

Gadchiroli, Sep 30 A woman Maoist was killed in an encounter between security forces and the red rebels in Kapewancha forests in Aheri subdivision, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal said on Friday.

Following a tip-off that 30-40 Maoists of the banned CPI (Maoist) from the Aheri and Permili groups were planning to carry out attacks in the area, security forces launched anti-Maoist operations late on Wednesday evening.

"The crack commandos of the C-60 squad were carrying out searches in the forest when the hidden extremists suddenly opened fire at them," said Goyal.

"The C-60 commandos appealed to the Maoists to stop the firing and surrender, but they did not and continued shooting. The C-60 commandos retaliated with vigour in self-defence," Goyal added.

The Maoists took advantage of the thick forest cover and fled the scene.

After the encounter ended, security forces carried out a combing operation in the region and found the body of a woman Maoist, clad in a dark green uniform, whose identity is being ascertained.

"They also recovered an 8 mm rifle, ammunition and daily essential items from the spot. Further investigation is on," said Goyal.

This takes the number of Maoists killed to 55, besides 46 arrests, and 19 who surrendered from October 2020 till date.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor