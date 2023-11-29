Woman, paramour kill husband in Bengal

Kolkata, Nov 29 A woman was arrested on Wednesday on charges of killing her husband with the help of her paramour in West Bengal, police said.

The police have arrested Rita Adhikari, a resident of Basirhat in North 24 Parganas district, on charges of killing her husband Paritosh Adhikari, but her boyfriend Probir Das is absconding.

Local police sources said that Das is quite younger to Rita.

Local police sources said that she was arrested on the basis of the complaint filed by Paritosh's family members, who said that relationship between the couple turned sour after he came to know about Rita's extra-marital affair.

Though Paritosh tried to persuade Rita to end her relationship with Das, she did not pay any heed to it.

On Wednesday morning, Paritosh's body was found hanging in his house.

Partiosh's family members complained to the police against Rita and Das alleging that the duo killed him and later hanged his body from the ceiling to project a suicide theory.

Paritsoh's body has been sent for post-mortem.

The cops have arrested Rita and she will be presented at a lower court in the district on Wednesday.

