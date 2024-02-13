Woman Presumed Dead Wakes Up Minutes Before Cremation in Berhampur

It resembled a scene from a horror movie. A woman, believed to be deceased, sat up just moments before her body was to be cremated, sending shockwaves through her friends and family. However, the woman, Bujji Aamma (52), was indeed alive. Aamma, the wife of Sibaram Palo (54), had been mistakenly presumed dead by her husband and was being transported to the cremation ground in a hearse van for her final rites on Monday.

The couple, who had no children, had faced a tragic accident at home on February 1, leaving Aamma with over 50% burn injuries. Despite receiving initial treatment at MKCG Medical College and Hospital, financial constraints prevented her from seeking further medical attention, TOI reported.

Sibaram recalled, "On Monday, she showed no signs of life, and we believed she had passed away. We alerted the local community to arrange for a hearse van to transport her body to the cremation ground." Siba Pradhan, the husband of local corporator Parvati Pradhan, recounted the frantic efforts to organize the funeral procession with the assistance of the Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) and local volunteers.

Chiranjibi, a nearby resident who accompanied Aamma in the hearse, recounted the surreal moment when she suddenly regained consciousness. "We were on the verge of completing the funeral arrangements when Bujji unexpectedly opened her eyes and responded to our calls, leaving us utterly astonished," he said. "Though initially frightened by the unprecedented turn of events, we quickly confirmed her vital signs and arranged for her return home."

Due to Sibaram's financial struggles, the local community generously contributed funds for Aamma's cremation expenses, according to Khetrabashi Sahu, the hearse driver who transported her. "We initially departed from her residence around 9 a.m. and were subsequently summoned back to the cremation ground after half an hour to return her home safely," Sahu explained.