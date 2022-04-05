Woman raped in Gurugram; accused on the run

Gurugram, April 5 A 29-year-old woman has been allegedly raped in Gurugram's Bhondsi by a man of the same locality when she was alone in the house, the police said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Sonu, is on the run. The woman, a mother of two children, told the police that the incident happened on Monday.

She said Sonu had come to her house and asked about her husband. Even as she told him that her husband was not present, he forcibly took her inside home and raped her.

Her husband was at work, and children were at school then.

Sonu had also threatened the woman with dire consequences if she tells anyone about the incident.

However, she later narrated her ordeal to her husband when he returned home. Eventually, a complaint was filed with the police.

A police officer said that in connection with the incident, a case of rape under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered at the Bhondsi police station.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor