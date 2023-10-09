Woman raped in Lucknow hotel, accused arrested within 24 hrs

Lucknow, Oct 9 The Lucknow police have arrested a rape accused within 12 hours after he allegedly raped a 24-year-old woman from Kaushambhi after administering her sedatives in a city hotel.

The woman was found lying unconscious on the road in Hazratganj area on Saturday night.

According to the police, an FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 328 (for giving sedative) and 376 (for rape) was registered against the accused with Hazratganj police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Lucknow Central, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said the woman was found lying in an unconscious state near the DGP’s residence in Dalibagh locality.

She said the police patrol vehicle personnel got her admitted to the Civil Hospital. On regaining consciousness on Sunday, she informed the police about the crime, Kaushik added.

“We launched the hunt and identification process of the hotel where the crime took place on the basis of information given by the woman. The police later traced and arrested the accused,” she said.

“The accused was identified as Sitapur resident Mayank Bhanu Singh, 22,” the DCP added.

She said during interrogation, the accused confessed to his crime.

He told the police that he randomly met the woman in Hazratganj and started interacting with her on the pretext of providing her legal aid.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor