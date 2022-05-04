Woman raped, stabbed in Gurgaon; one arrested

Gurugram, May 4 A 23-year-old woman was allegedly raped and stabbed by two men at Nathupur in the DLF Phase 3 area of Gurugram, police said.

Police have arrested one of the accused in this connection and is searching for the other one.

The accused has been identified as Anil Kumar, a resident of Bihar.

According to the police, the crime took place on Monday night.

The condition of the woman, who is admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, is reportedly serious.

The victim's husband, an autorickshaw driver, stated in his police complaint that he received a desperate call from his wife, who said that she was raped and stabbed by two men.

"When I asked her about the location, she was unable to disclose it but somehow she reached the home and later disclosed her ordeal," the victim's husband said.

"We are yet to record the statement of the woman, a native of West Bengal. A case was registered based on her husband's complaint," said a police officer.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor