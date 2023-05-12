Woman sets bike on fire in Delhi; later caught by police

New Delhi [India], May 12 ( ): In a bizarre incident a woman was seen in a CCTV footage purportedly taking out petrol from a bike and setting it on fire. According to Delhi police the incident took place on Thursday night in the Jaitpur police station area of Delhi's South East District.

According to police when she was attempting to set on fire another bike she was caught by locals and then handed over to the police.

"A woman was found taking out petrol from a bike and setting it on fire in the Jaitpur police station area of Delhi's South East District last night. She was later trying to put another bike on fire during which locals caught her and handed her over to police," said Delhi police.

The motive of the crime, however, is not known, the police added.

