Woman sets her daughters ablaze in Karnataka's Kolar, taken into custody

A woman was taken into custody for allegedly setting ablaze her two daughters over a family dispute atop Anjanadri hill in the Mulabagilu town of Karnataka's Kolar, the police informed.

The woman, identified as Jyoti, hailed from Kurubanahalli in Ramasamudram, Andhra Pradesh and had come with her children to the hilltop to die by suicide.

According to the police, she had set her children on fire on Wednesday morning, in which one of the daughters (6-year-old) died on the spot while another suffered serious burn injuries. She is reported to be in critical condition and is under treatment.

"The woman too was about to set herself ablaze but was stopped by locals," the police said.

The city police visited the place after receiving information from villagers and rescued another girl who is now undergoing treatment. The injured child was sent to the Mulabagilu Government Hospital.

Mother Jyoti has been taken into custody by the police and is being interrogated.

( With inputs from ANI )

