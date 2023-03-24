Woman, son attacked with acid in Delhi

New Delhi, March 24 An unidentified man threw acid at a woman and her four-year-old son in Delhi's Bharat Nagar area, police said.

The incident occurred on Thursday evening while the woman, who is a roadside vendor, was setting up her goods at a weekly market.

According to the police, the attacker approached her from inside a nearby park at around 8 p.m. and threw acid towards her.

Currently, no arrests have been made in the case.

"The woman told the police about the chemical attack while she was selling clothes on the footpath," a senior police official said.

Police teams are probing the incident with all angles including personal enmity, the official added.



